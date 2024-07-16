LANTZ: Summer fun was celebrated with plenty of activities during the three-day East Hants Tide Fest on July 12-14.

The summer festival saw activities take place in Elmsdale; at the ball field in Lantz; and the main centre of attraction the Municipality of East Hants-owned East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

There was adult washer toss on Saturday and youth washer toss on Sunday at the Fieldhouse Dome; ball hockey put on by ADAPT/Renew Health in Ice Pad B; the Graham Isenor Memorial fast pitch tournament at Peter Smith Memorial fields; musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday night in the Keith Miller Arena; and food trucks; a vendor market; and Family Fun Fair, which was sponsored by Don McCooeye Royal Lepage Atlantic; and on Sunday there was food trucks and a jamboree as well outside.

A breakfast was held at Riverview United Church on Saturday, hosted by Summer Camps Unplugged; and Tot Time earlier in the day on Sunday. Plus other fun events.

The bubbles kept this youngster entertained at the family fun fair, sponsored by Don McCooeye Realtor. (Dagley Media photo)

While there was activities through the full weekend, we were able to capture some of the Saturday fun at the fun fair, washer toss, and ball hockey, in our video story while we were there.

We also got a view of Tide Fest from 100 feet in the air on Enfield Fire’s Aerial as Pat was offered to go on up to get a view.

He also got to see what the back seat of a East Hants RCMP cruiser and handcuffs felt like thanks to Const. Preston Burns. Pat continues to plead innocent.

Const. Preston Burns arrests Pat Healey and places handcuffs on him before placing him in the back of the RCMP cruiser. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat gets placed in the RCMP cruiser. (Dagley Media photo)

Sparky the Fire dog from Enfield Fire was also there to say hi to all the kids.

Here is the video story as shot and edited by Matt Dagley.

Video story sponsored by Nicole Gillis of ALLSTATE Halifax Agency.

Organizers say the 50/50 raffle raised almost $3,200, with the winner, Rob Cox of Halifax, getting over $1,592.50. The draw was held on Monday afternoon at the Sportsplex.

After a few weeks to decompress and put together what worked and what to improve on, organizers say planning will start soon for Tide Fest 2025. We will keep you posted.

Enfield’s Aerial was popular to see. (Dagley Media photo)

Artwork. (Dagley Media photo)

Pots and Pans performs. (Dagley Media photo)

Free water thanks to the sponsors kept everyone hydrated. (Dagley Media photo)

Lemonade was popular from CCOA. (Dagley Media photo)