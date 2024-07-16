HRM: Nova Scotians and visitors will see upgrades to two popular trails in Halifax Regional Municipality with provincial grants announced July 15 by the province.



“Trails are essential for improving physical and mental health and well-being, conserving natural ecosystems and boosting local economies,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MLA for Dartmouth East, on behalf of Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“These investments not only improve quality of life but also create stronger, more sustainable communities for future generations to enjoy.”

“With an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 users each year, the Bluff Wilderness Hiking Trail is one of the most heavily used hiking trails in Nova Scotia.

This funding from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage is essential in our efforts to replace the main boardwalk and to keep the trail open, accessible and safe for the many users that love it.”

— Paul Berry, co-Chair, Woodens River Watershed Environmental Organization

“The Friends of McNabs Island are pleased to receive support from Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage to restore the historic Timmins Cove Trail on McNabs Island.

Rebuilding the Timmins Cove Trail will open up more trails on the island, creating loop trails that connect the Island Teahouse Outdoor Education Centre in the English Victorian Gardens to the A.J. Davis Soda Pop Factory.

It will cross the island to the sheltered shoreline of Timmons Cove. The Timmins Cove Trail will also connect to the Detention Barracks Trail and the Fraser Farm Trail, allowing hikers to visit more historic features of interest on the island.”

— Cathy McCarthy, Chair, Friends of McNabs Island Society



Quick Facts:

– grant recipients and funding amounts:

– Woodens River Watershed Environmental Organization – over $27,000

– Friends of McNabs Island Society – over $23,000