Tatamagouche man faces firearms-related charges after bar incident

TATAMAGOUCHE: Colchester County District RCMP has charged a man for firearms offences after an incident at a business on July 6.

On July 7, an employee of a business in Tatamagouche contacted RCMP because a patron had presented a firearm while in the business the previous night.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the firearm was not used in a threatening manner, but had been concealed and its presentation was accompanied by comments about its potential use.

On July 8, RCMP officers from Colchester County District RCMP conducted a traffic stop and safely arrested one person related to this investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers then also attended a residence on Siding Rd in Tatamagouche and executed a search warrant, which lead to the seizure of three firearms and ammunition.

Anthony Michael Stokes, 51, of Tatamagouche, has been charged with Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Carrying Concealed Weapon.

He appeared in Truro Provincial Court on July 10 and was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

File #: 2024-952904