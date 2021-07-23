HANTS EAST Election21: PC’s John A. MacDonald

Info from: http://www.johnamacdonald.ca/

Became an entrepreneur in 1999 when I created E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks Inc. Company specializes in IT in the Transportation Industry, with customers in Canada, USA and Mexico. Enjoys getting out for a round of golf, playing catch with his dog (Declan) and watching community sporting events.

Community Commitment

Councilor for District 7 Lantz and Deputy Warden for Municipality of East Hants.

Member of East Hants Chamber of Commerce.

East Hants Community Health Board.

Treasurer for East Hants Ryson Construction JR C.

VP of the Regional Nova Scotia JR C.

Director at Large for Shooting Federation of Nova Scotia

Almost 10 years in the Lantz Volunteer Fire Department, held offices of Lt, VP and IT Officer.

Founding Member for the East Hants Hall of Fame.

Founding Sponsor for Tide Fest, Title Sponsor for 2017,2018 and 2019.

Santa Food Drive in Lantz (Since 2009), Belnan (Since 2015) and Elmsdale.

Caring and Sharing Food Bank.

Sponsorship with East Hants Minor Hockey players .

Partnering with Enfield Rugby .

Past Community Involvement

Past Executive for East Hants Soccer.

Past President of East Hants Chamber of Commerce.

Past Member for the East Hants Sportsplex (2008-2013).

Member of the School review for Maple Ridge and Shubenacadie 2016-2017.

Maple Ridge SAC 2016-2020.

Councilor for District 7 Lantz (2008-2016) .

Treasurer for East Hants Youth Links (2017-2020).

What is next

As your MLA I will be there to work on getting Nova Scotia back on track. Nova Scotia has opportunities that we must be able to see and maximize.

Doctor shortages are causing major impact on our health services.

Hants East is the only community that have schools over 60 years old, however school improvements and new schools pop up everywhere else.

