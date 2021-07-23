HANTS EAST Election21: Liberal Party’s Michael Blois

Info from www.MichaelBlois.ca

Michael Blois is a life-long resident of Gore, East Hants and grew up on an eighth-generation family farm with his parents, Debbie and Barron, and three brothers.

Growing up, Michael was involved in many community sports, 4-H Club, and church activities. He attended Hants North Rural High before going on to complete a Bachelors of Science in Agricultural Business at Dalhousie University and a Masters of Business Administration at Saint Mary’s University.

Michael’s family farm, Courthouse Hill Farm, is one of the oldest farms in North America and currently specializes in dairy, wild blueberries, forestry, bio-energy, and agri-tourism. Michael has had a lifelong goal of finding ways to help put Hants East on the map, leading to many entrepreneurial ventures such as an obstacle adventure course called MudCraft and a mountain biking trail system known as Empire Trails.

In 2016, Michael became the Director of the East Hants Chamber of Commerce. He also worked on the advocacy committee to support businesses and develop relationships with the municipal, provincial, and federal government.

In 2019, Michael was awarded the Tom Parker Award for Chamber Member of the Year and was later promoted to President of the Chamber of Commerce.

