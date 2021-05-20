VIDEO: Michael Blois talks issues, why he wants to be Hants East MLA

GORE: A life-long resident dairy farmer that calls rural East Hants home is hoping to be the one those in in the riding chose when the provincial election is called, whenever that may be.

Michael Blois was recently acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for Hants East looking to continue holding the seat that MLA Margaret Miller has held onto since being elected in 2013.

Blois grew up on an eighth-generation family farm with his parents, Debbie, and Barron, and three brothers, Beau, Emmett, and Willem. Growing up, Michael and his brothers were involved in many community sports, 4-H Club, and church activities. He was the president of the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce since 2020, where he learned how policy administration worked.

He spoke of why he wanted to put his name forward. His family has always been involved in the community.

“I really enjoy working with people and taking on projects and team management,” said Blois. “When the election was coming around, I talked with Margaret and Kody (Blois, MP) and they gave me a lot of confidence, so I put in my application to be the candidate.”

The Hants North Rural High alum completed his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business at Dalhousie University and a Master of Business Administration at Saint Mary’s University.

Blois’ family farm, Courthouse Hill Farm, is one of the oldest farms in North America and currently specializes in dairy, wild blueberries, forestry, bioenergy, and Agri-tourism.

He said he could talk for hours about the issues in the community. Among issues he sees is COVID-19, and the way the province recovers.

“I much rather meet people face to face but the only way I can campaign right now is through the phone or zoom,” he said. “I’ve been putting out information online to get the facts out there.

“Healthcare has been brought into the light, but it’s obviously been put to the test with COVID-19. We need to have doctors and nurses, especially for a growing population like here in East Hants.”

Blois said education is important too.

“If I knew how important it was when I went to school, I would definitely be jumping into it now,” he said.

He also spoke of the internet challenges in the area.

“I know the municipality and the province is working to progress internet all over,” he said. “We certainly need it, especially if we’re working from home. I know it’s something I want to keep working on.”

Blois understands concerns around the environment and agriculture being a farmer himself.

“I think there’s a lot of potential for agriculture, certainly here in East Hants, with the amazing land that we have. Farming is the backbone of a lot of our businesses around here.”

He said he runs his own small business, so he understands the challenges those who run them face.

“I know what it’s all about,” he said. ‘I have helped advocate business development and supporting businesses in the past five years in my role with the Chamber.

“I have a lot of good ideas and want to meet as many people as I can.”

Blois was asked what sets him apart from the other candidates. (Only the NDP with Abby Cameron have a candidate selected. There are three PC candidates vying for the nomination).

“With me, I’ve been involved in supporting the community and that’s what I want to do,” he said. “I’m in this for the right reasons. I know this is exactly what I want to do.”