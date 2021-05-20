From the Cruiser – May 11-18

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service between the periods of May 11 and May 18.

The following are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP.

On May 15and May 17, officers responded to separate complaints in Mount Uniacke that youth were destroying a piece of vacant land with their ATV’s.

The youth are believed to live in the local area.

If anyone has information in regards to this matter, please contact he East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

On May 17, police received a report of a found BMX bicycle in the Shubenacadie area.

The investigation failed to reveal who the owner is.

If you are missing a BMX bicycle, please call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

RCMP responded to 11 COVID-19 related calls for service. The public is reminded that daily positive cases are still very high.

S/Sgt. Bushell said it’s important to adhere to public health guidelines as we work toward stopping the spread.

