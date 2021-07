Info from: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EastHantsSimon/

Simon Greenough is the Green Party of Nova Scotia candidate in the riding of East Hants for the 2021 Nova Scotia provincial election

To contact Simon:

Email: simon.greenough@greenpartyns.ca

Phone: (902) 790-1721

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/EastHantsSimon/

Social Media:

Twitter: @SimonGsays

Facebook: @EastHantsSimon