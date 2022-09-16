Hants North Food Bank holding open house Oct. 2

LATTIES BROOK: The Hants North Food Bank will host an open house on October 2 from 1-3 p.m. at its new location, 7070 Highway 236, Latties Brook.

The open house will celebrate their new location and the new approach to client services with speeches at 2pm.

In the midst of a pandemic this food bank moved locations and was set up so clients can shop for their monthly food basket.

With social distancing and masks in place, the Hants North Food Bank secured a larger location in Latties Brook in late 2020.

Now with the larger space, volunteers have been able to open up the location so clients are able to enter and pick their groceries as they go up and down the aisle.

“This system enables clients to pick items that they need most. They take ownership in their own health and leave items they don’t need for others to have.” said Kim Burns, Food Bank coordinator.

Clients can come on a weekly basis to collect produce on offer.

Burns said clients are eligible to pick their full order of canned goods, personal hygiene products, bread, and protein on a monthly basis.

The food bank feeds over 120 families in the Hants North area.

There are over 30 volunteers who work every Friday or on a rotating base every six weeks.

Volunteers’ ages range from 14 to over 75 and include others who helped with moving the food bank to its new location, deep cleaning, delivering orders to clients and participating on the board of directors.

The food bank receives donations via Feed Nova Scotia, local churches and through yearly food drives.

Monetary donations are also accepted via cheque and direct deposit by emailing hantsnorthcommunityfoodbank@gmail.com