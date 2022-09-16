MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are investigating a pair of thefts related to construction materials and equipment in the Mount Uniacke area.

A/District Commander Sgt. Martin Roy with East Hants RCMP said police received two complaints on Sept. 13 about thefts in Lakelands and Mount Uniacke from construction sites.

“Police have noticed over the last few weeks an increase in calls regarding theft of lumber and construction materials in general from construction sites in various areas not limited to the above-mentioned locations,” said A/Commander Sgt. Roy. “Tens of thousands of dollars in material value has been stolen recently.”

He said police would like to request that contractors secure their materials and equipment at all times and/or identify their materials with some form of spray paint or markings.

A/Commander Sgt. Roy said that will make it easier for police to locate.

“The thefts usually happen late at night and over the weekends, where construction sites are unattended,” he said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the two thefts in Lakelands or Mount Uniacke are urged to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.