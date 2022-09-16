ELMSDALE: RCMP are asking for the public’s help in investigating a hit-and-run in Elmsdale on Sept. 6.

Sgt. Martin Roy, A/District Commander with East Hants RCMP, said a North Salem man reported a hit-and-run at the Elmsdale A&W.

“A gold Toyota Corolla, unknown New Brunswick plate, backed into his red 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan and fled the scene,” said Sgt. Roy. “The damage was done to the rear bumper/tail light area.”

He said there were no videos of the incident located at the business or nearby Elmsdale Irving.

The damage to the man’s vehicle was under $2,000.

Sgt. Roy said if anyone has any information or were witness to this hit and run, please contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).