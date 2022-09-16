HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is pleased to welcome a new accessible taxi service available to residents throughout the municipality.

In March 2022, Regional Council unanimously approved a staff recommendation to grant a three-year contract to Extra Care Taxi to provide an accessible taxi service for passengers who are unable to use conventional taxis.

As part of the contract, passengers will pay the standard taxi rate for their trips while the municipality, as a funding partner, will provide ongoing funding to Extra Care Taxi to help support the higher costs of offering an accessible taxi service within the municipality.

Extra Care Taxi is currently operating eight accessible vehicles and is available to residents who may require this service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two more vehicles will be added to the fleet of accessible taxis in the coming weeks. Bookings can be made by phone at 902-334-0334, online through the Extra Care Taxi Web Booker page, or through the Extra Care Taxi App.

To celebrate the launch of this new service, the municipality is hosting an event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Halifax City Hall, 1841 Argyle Street, Halifax.

Members of the public are invited to learn more about this service, meet members of the Extra Care Taxi team, and view an accessible taxi.

For more information on accessible taxi services, visit Halifax.ca/accessibletaxi