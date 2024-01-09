Heavy rain, high winds expected across N.S. on Wednesday Jan. 10

HRM/EAST HANTS: Environment Canada is advising Nova Scotians to prepare for a wet and windy Wednesday.

In their forecast posted as of 3:37 p.m. on Jan 9 on their weather website, they are calling for rainfall, combined with melting snow, as being expected.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” Environment Canada said.

The total rainfall expected is between 20 to 40 mm across most of Nova Scotia during the day Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The forecast said heavy rainfall and strong winds, coupled with mild temperatures will lead to significant to near total melting of the existing snow pack.

The combination of run-off and rainfall will increase the risk of localized flooding in poor drainage areas.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

ADVERTISEMENT:

As for the wind warning issued, Environment Canada said that strong winds may cause damage are expected with a maximum wind gusts of southeasterly 90 to 100 km/h. They may possibly higher along exposed coastal areas.

The high winds will spread from west to east beginning Wednesday morning in the southwest and reaching Cape Breton Island by Wednesday afternoon.

Areas with saturated ground are at increased risk for uprooting of trees, especially in areas already impacted by recent major wind storms.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The forecast said damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.