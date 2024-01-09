LOWER SACKVILLE: Three motorists were arrested over the weekend for impaired driving, a spokesman for Halifax District RCMP said.
Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said on Jan. 6 at approximately 1 a.m. officers noticed, in the parking lot of the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment, a verbal altercation taking place between a man and a woman.
“RCMP officers learned that the parties were known to one another and that they had driven to the detachment in their respective vehicles,” said Cpl. Tremblay.
While interacting with officers, the 44-year-old Lower Sackville man exhibited signs of impairment.
“As a result, he was asked to provide breath samples into an approved screening device which resulted in a fail,” said Cpl. Tremblay.
He said the man was then arrested and taken inside detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples that both registered at 100mg%.
That evening, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Halifax District RCMP was conducting traffic enforcement on Hwy 107 in Dartmouth when a Toyota Echo was heard approaching.
The officer believed the vehicle was being operated without a muffler and completed a traffic stop.
“The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Prince Edward Island man, was exhibiting signs of impairment and stated he had consumed alcohol at a gathering,” said Cpl. Tremblay.
Cpl. Tremblay said the man then provided breath samples, roadside, into an approved screening device which resulted in a “fail”.
“He was arrested and transported to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples that both registered at 90mg%,” he added.
He said at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 7, Halifax District RCMP was patrolling Hwy. 7 in Westphal when a pickup truck was observed fishtailing from aggressive acceleration at a traffic light.
“A traffic stop was completed on the Chevrolet Silverado,” said Cpl. Tremblay.
“During his interaction with the RCMP officer, the driver, a 24-year-old Westphal man, exhibited signs of impairment and was demanded to provide breath samples into an approved screening device which resulted in a “fail”.”
The man was arrested and transported to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples that registered 120mg% and 110mg%.
The three drivers were later released from custody.
They will appear in court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.
Remember, if you suspect impaired driving, it’s an emergency, report it to police by calling 9-1-1. Your call might just save a life.
