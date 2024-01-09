Emergency Operation Centre being activated, Nova Scotia Power says

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power will open its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) tomorrow morning, Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. ahead of the latest windstorm expected to hit the province.

“Our team has been monitoring the weather forecasts over the last several days,” said Matt Drover, Storm Lead with NSP. “In light of the high winds expected to reach 90-100+ km an hour across the province, we will be activating our Emergency Operation Centre.”

“This will ensure we are best coordinating our storm response, so we’re ready to respond to any impact that comes as a result of those high winds.

Crews are getting ready and will be positioned across the province ahead of the storm.

Nova Scotia Power will be working closely with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office as well.

“The storm is anticipated to be similar to other windstorms that impacted the province in December, and the

strength of these winds is expected to impact the electricity grid as well,” said Drover. “The number one cause of

power outages during storms is trees coming into contact with power lines.

” Our crews are prepared to safely respond to this type of damage as quickly as possible,” said Drover.

That’s why Nova Scotia Power has been increasing its investment in tree trimming.

In 2023, $32 million was invested in trimming, cutting and removing trees and widening rights of ways. That was up $7 million from the year before.

This year, nearly $45 million will be invested in this work.

Outage Information

Customers can report outages and get estimated restoration times online at outagemap.nspower.ca or by calling 1-877-428-6004.

As crews are able to assess the extent of damage or impacts to equipment, estimated restoration times may be updated.

Restoration Phases

For more info visit: http://nspower.ca/storm

Safety and storm preparedness tips can be found on our website: www.nspower.ca/stormready