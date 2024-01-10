New freezer allows Lions wing night to meet capacity, be energy efficient

FALL RIVER: It was beginning to get a little crowded in the kitchen during wing night for the Fall River & Riverlake District Lions Club.

So the volunteer organization which gives back to the community and holds its weekly wing night on Thursday nights at the LWF Hall purchased a new freezer.

The new freezer will mean more efficiencies for the club and the LWF Hall as well.

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon stopped by the LWF Hall on Jan. 4 before wing night to present the club and LWF Hall with some funding towards the new freezer.

Nick Yeomans, with the LWF Hall board, said getting the support from the councillor for the new freezer means a lot.

It means number they will have the proper equipment needed to meet their needs.

“What we did was we eliminated three old inefficient appliances by getting this new one freezer,” explained Yeomans. “It gave us more space, got rid of some old appliances.

“We’re more energy efficient now with the new freezer, which will help the hall on our power bills.”

The new freezer is a double door Commercial Grade freezer. The hall has had it for a couple weeks already.

“It’s already making a big difference and helping us out now,” said Yeomans.

Deagle Gammon said the money from her came from an application from the LWF Fireman’s Association, who runs the Hall at 843 Fall River Road and the Regional Firefighters Museum on Hwy 2. They applied for District Capital Funds.

“The kitchen here needed a new freezer because what they did have here was functional,” she said.

“It didn’t really have the capacity that was needed.

“It was essential for them to have it, and also supports the growth of wing night that is happening.”

She said it will also be used by others who use the hall.

“It’s going to be an asset to the community,” she said.

Deagle Gammon contributed $3,000 from her District Capital funds towards the purchase of the freezer, which cost $4,500.

Advanced Education Minister and Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong contributed $250 for it.

The remainder of the cost was covered by the LWF Hall and the Lions Club, Yeomans said.