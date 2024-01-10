ENFIELD: A 74-year-old Dean man has died as a result of his injuries following a two-vehicle collision Jan. 9 that shut down Hwy 102 between Enfield and Elmsdale for near rush hour.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said that police, fire from Enfield and Elmsdale and EHS including LifeFlight responded to the collision at approximately 4 p.m. near exit 7 on Highway 102.

“RCMP officers learned that a Chevrolet Impala and an empty flat deck delivery truck were both travelling north on the highway when they collided,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The driver and lone occupant of the Impala, a 74-year-old Dean man, suffered life threatening injuries.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was transported to hospital by EHS where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the delivery truck, a 48-year-old Bible Hill man, did not suffer physical injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 102 north was closed for several hours but reopened at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The police would like to send their thoughts to the victim’s family at this difficult time.

File #: 24-3793