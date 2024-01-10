Police arrest Wellington man for failing to comply with release order

WELLINGTON: Police have arrested a Wellington man with regards to failure to comply to a release order.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said officers attended to a home on Hwy 2 in Wellington on Jan. 4 and arrested a man for failing to comply with a release order.

Michael Andrew Millard, 40, has been charged with three counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

He has appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

Millard is schedule to return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 23.

He has several other offences that are ongoing through the court processes, police said.

File # 23-146391