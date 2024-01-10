Work continuing to get East Hants Aquatic Centre back operational

ELMSDALE: Work continues to repair the East Hants Aquatic Centre, an update posted to the facilities Facebook page said.

In the update it said that remediation work from damage caused during the flooding on July 21 is ongoing and the initial remediation work in the building is complete.

The flooding caused major damage to the facility’s main electrical and mechanical systems, including HVAC equipment, fire suppression systems, specialized pool equipment and millwork.

In the post it said there was minimal damage to the main floor and pools themselves, but some of the building and pool systems still required repairs and replacements.

ADVERTISEMENT:

An engineering firm was used to evaluate the damage to the building, primarily the electrical and mechanical systems, and prepare the scope of work required to bring the building back to its pre-flooding state, the update continued.

“We are very pleased with the work that has been completed to date,” said the update. “The electrical system has undergone extensive work and is now running at full power.

“This was the crucial first step to allow the heating systems, security systems, fire suppression and lighting to be restored.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The centre said the next steps include working on the building automation system repairs and reconstructing the millwork in the offices and main reception areas.

“We expect to finish this work later this winter,” the update said.

It continued saying the last repairs required to have the facility fully operational are the remaining mechanical and pool system repairs.

“These systems are extremely specialized, so order lead times are lengthy,” said the post. “These systems, and studying how to prevent this event from reoccurring are our top priorities”

The centre remains closed, with an optimistic reopening aimed for 2024 Spring or Summer programming.