Helping others through experience: Dick Jamer’s story

Dick Jamer. (Submitted photo/Dick Jamer).

By Lauren MacDougall

When Dick Jamer’s wife Jan was diagnosed with dementia, he wasn’t sure where to turn.

“I had no idea what the diagnosis meant or what help was out there,” he says.

Luckily, a friend connected him with someone who worked in the health system, who pointed him in the right direction.

Following her diagnosis, Dick began caring for his wife of nearly 40 years in their home. After two years of caring for Jan at home, she began to receive support from Continuing Care through a referral from her physician.

That support enabled Dick to care for her at home for a few more years before her eventual transition to a long-term care facility.

In 2017, before his wife’s death in June of that year, the Continuing Care team recruited Dick to be a volunteer patient family advisor (PFA). He accepted because he believes it’s important to help others facing the same situation he did. He regularly volunteers at the long-term care facility and as a PFA with Continuing Care.

These advisors are patients, caregivers or family members who share their experiences to help improve healthcare services.

Dick is one of many advisors who support programs and initiatives across Nova Scotia Health.

“I see my role as kind of an advocate. If I were still looking after my wife at home, would this be good enough? Is there something we could improve?”

Dick is a retired Air Force engineer and avid cyclist and believes strongly in the power of taking action. “If something isn’t working, get involved.

Even if you can’t change it, you’ll understand it better. There’s always room to improve,” he says, adding, “I’m proud of the changes I’ve helped make.”

One of those changes is the development of the Continuing Care Social History template – a tool that helps care providers learn more about the people they support, enabling them to provide the best possible care. It includes information on family members, their beliefs, life’s work, routines, personalities and hobbies.

“My observation at my wife’s long-term care home was that continuing care assistants and licensed practical nurses received more cooperation from residents when they knew more about them, and they seemed more like a friend,” Dick reflects.

He was also able to influence the way the Continuing Care appeal process works and has been an advocate for improving online resources to make them easier to understand.

Thanks in part to his efforts, the website (www.nshealth.ca/continuing-care) is easier to use, and there are now helpful pamphlets with pictures explaining what to expect when receiving care at the place you call home or if you need to transition to long-term care.

Although Dick primarily supports Continuing Care, he also participates in the Nova Scotia Health Fast Feedback team that informs how information and initiatives are carried out and communicated. There is still much work to do, according to Dick.

“I know that resources aren’t unlimited, and change doesn’t happen overnight, but you can still work in that direction.”

If you have recent personal, family or caregiver experience with Continuing Care or any other Nova Scotia Health services, you can apply to become a Patient Family Advisor.

More Info: www.nshealth.ca/PFA

1-833-732-5646 (PFA JOIN)

If you or a loved one needs help staying at the place you call home or need support after a hospital stay, Nova Scotia Health’s Continuing Care is here to help.

Visit: www.nshealth.ca/continuing-care.

1-800-225-7225