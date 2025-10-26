Nova Scotia Loyal supports local authors, publishers, booksellers

A Nova Scotia Loyal brand ambassador holds $10 vouchers that can be used to purchase Nova Scotia authored and published books in 11 independent bookstores across the province. (Province of Nova Scotia)

HALIFAX: Just in time for the holidays, the Province is making it easier to discover books written or published by Nova Scotians.



Starting October 24, Nova Scotians can receive $10 off one of 1,600 titles at 11 participating bookstores.



“Nova Scotia is renowned for our storytellers,” said Damian Stoilov, Ministerial Assistant for Growth and Development, on behalf of Minister Colton LeBlanc.

“Our book industry plays a vital role in sharing our stories and connecting us to each other. Independent bookstores are important cornerstones in our communities that are first to support our local storytellers.

“Through this new pilot, we are helping more Nova Scotians discover a new favourite local author at a store owned and operated by their neighbours.”



The Nova Scotia Loyal book industry pilot program will run through February 28, 2026.

Damian Stoilov, Ministerial Assistant for Growth and Development, with Nova Scotian author Heather Fegan at the launch. (Province of Nova Scotia)

A total of 4,000 vouchers worth $10 will be available through participating bookstores to be applied to the purchase of an eligible Nova Scotian book.



Bookstores participating in the pilot are:

– On the Same Page Books, Sydney

– Baintons Tannery/Mad Hatter Books, Annapolis Royal

– The Inside Story, Greenwood

– Good Dog Books, Bridgewater

– Lunenburg Bound, Lunenburg

– Block Shop Books, Lunenburg

– Bookmark, Halifax

– Woozles, Halifax

– Tattletales, Dartmouth

– Carrefour Atlantic Emporium, Halifax

– Open Book Coffee, Halifax.



Eligible books will be identified in store.



Quotes:

“We are thrilled that Nova Scotia Loyal is working with us on this pilot. The campaign will help Nova Scotians find great local authors and local books in bookstores.

“And it highlights the role Nova Scotia’s book publishers play in connecting writers to readers.”

— Terrilee Bulger, treasurer, Atlantic Publishers Marketing Association; General Manager and co-owner, Nimbus Publishing

Quick Facts:

– more than 150 new Nova Scotian titles are published each year- more than 1,500 businesses have signed up for the Nova Scotia Loyal program so far

– the book industry pilot is the second voucher program introduced by Nova Scotia Loyal; its farmers’ market voucher program provided a $10 voucher to every student in the province and new Nova Scotians, to be redeemed at farmers’ markets across the province



Nova Scotia Loyal book voucher program: https://nsloyal.ca/en/consumer-rewards



Nova Scotia Loyal: https://nsloyal.ca/