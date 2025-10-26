Photos/Video: Crowds come get their scare on at Jack O’ Lantern Walk

One of the more popular stops along the Jack O'Lantern Walk at the 9 Mile River trails. (Dagley Media photo)

NINE MILE RIVER: Mother Nature didn’t keep the crowds away from coming out for the third annual Jack O’ Lantern Walk.

While it poured mid afternoon, by early evening the rain had cleared and sunny skies were shining down.

By night fall the crowd came out in force lining the road and parking lot nearby as the crowds took in the walk. There was the traditional scavenger hunt and a table with info on the trails association as well.

Donations were being accepted at the entrance as well.

It is a main fundraiser for the Nine Mile River Trails Association.

The friendly volunteers at the entrance. (Dagley Media photo)

Here’s our video story from the event.

Video by Matt Dagley

Pat interviews Janet Sullivan of the Nine Mile River Trails. (Dagley Media photo)

It was very ghostly at the Jack O Lantern walk. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat tried to help this Trail Maintenance worker but he seemed far gone thanks to some spiders. (Dagley Media photo)

There were many children and parents alike who enjoyed the Jack O’ Lantern Walk at the 9 Mile River Trails in Nine Mile River. (Dagley Media photo)