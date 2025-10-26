Photos/Video: Crowds come get their scare on at Jack O’ Lantern Walk

NINE MILE RIVER: Mother Nature didn’t keep the crowds away from coming out for the third annual Jack O’ Lantern Walk.
While it poured mid afternoon, by early evening the rain had cleared and sunny skies were shining down.
By night fall the crowd came out in force lining the road and parking lot nearby as the crowds took in the walk. There was the traditional scavenger hunt and a table with info on the trails association as well.
Donations were being accepted at the entrance as well.
It is a main fundraiser for the Nine Mile River Trails Association.
Here’s our video story from the event.
Video sponsored by Lightworks Bookkeeping Services
Video by Matt Dagley
