Waverley singer Mo Kenney wins two Music Nova Scotia awards

YARMOUTH: A Waverley musician came home from the Music Nova Scotia music & industry awards 2025 this weekend with a pair of awards.
Mo Kenney was among the big winners at the awards weekend which handed out 31 awards in 23 music and eight industry categories.
The awards were presented on Sunday morning at the event hosted by Katie Kelly.
The Music Nova Scotia Awards Brunch was held at the Rodd Grand Yarmouth’s Yarmouth/Shelburne Room and celebrated both new and notable artists.
Besides Kenny, Halifax Jazz Festival, KAYO, and Terra Spencer each picked up two awards.
Kenney, who was one of the performers at the Summer Concert series at the Waverley Village Green, took home awards in two categories.
The awards Kenney won for were SOCAN Songwriter of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
The music video, From Nowhere, was directed by Nicole Cecile Holland and Sarah Swire
Guests at the awards brunch additionally enjoyed special performances by Adina, Kristen Martell, Morgan Toney, Kxng Wooz, and Mo Kenney.
Music Nova Scotia’s board and staff thank all of the individuals who helped make Nova Scotia Music Week 2025 a success, including but not limited to: performers, delegates, partners, the local host committee, volunteers, fans, family, and the entire Yarmouth community.
Other award winners included:
MUSIC AWARDS
African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Jah’Mila
Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Charlie A’Court – San Palarino
Blues Recording of the Year: Campbell & Johnston – Paisley Hearts
Children’s Artist of the Year: Razzmatazz
Classical Recording of the Year: India Gailey with Symphony Nova Scotia & Karl Hirzer – Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth
Country Recording of the Year: Bill Ricky – Bill Ricky
DJ of the Year: KAYO
Electronic Artist of the Year: Rich Aucoin
Entertainer of the Year: Terra Spencer
Folk/Roots Recording of the Year: Terra Spencer – Sunset
Hip Hop/Rap Recording of the Year: KAYO – EXTENDED TRIP
Indigenous Artist of the Year: Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers
Jazz Recording of the Year: Sam Wilson – Wintertides
Loud Recording of the Year: The Orchids – The Orchids
Musician of the Year: Siobhan Martin
New Artist Recording of the Year: Mat Elliott – South Endings
Pop Recording of the Year: Pillow Fite – Hard Feelings, Soft Promises
Prix de l’Acadie: Kristen Martell
R&B/Soul Artist of the Year: JupiterReign
Rock Recording of the Year: Eric Stephen Martin – Paper Chains
Traditional Recording of the Year: Lucy MacNeil – Angels Whisper
INDUSTRY AWARDS
Artistic Development Award: Halifax Jazz Festival
Educator of the Year: Avery Dakin
Emerging Industry Professional of the Year: Anna Brown
Live Sector Award: Halifax Jazz Festival
Media Arts Award: CKDU-88.1FM Society
Recording Sector Award: Breagh Isabel
Sound, Tech and Production Award: Sara Martin
Volunteer of the Year: George d’Eon
Here is a video story we did with Mo at They’s Waverley performance.
Video story sponsored by Joyful Sounds Music Studio
Video shot.edited by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media
