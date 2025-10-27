RCMP charge men after theft, flight from police

A East Hants RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

PICTOU COUNTY: RCMP in Pictou County have charged two men who fled from police in McLellans Brook.

On October 23, at approximately 7:25 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on MacKenzie Rd.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver and passenger and identified that the pair was hauling a stolen trailer.

When officers attempted to arrest the driver, he and the passenger fled. They drove into a field off Mackenzie Rd. and crashed into a tree. Both men then took off on foot.

RCMP Police Dog Services, a Traffic Services drone operator, and the Emergency Response Team were also deployed to locate the men.

The passenger was located and arrested in a wooded area near the field shortly after.

The driver, while on the run, broke into a home on Mackenzie Rd. and stole a GMC Acadia from the property.

No one was in the home at the time.

The Acadia was later located on Hwy. 102 and was disabled remotely using its OnStar system.

Officers then arrested 34-year-old Jason Douglas Heim of Truro Heights.

He’s facing the following charges:

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Flight from Police

Break and Enter (two counts)

Theft Under $5,000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Mischief – Endanger Life

Mischief Under $5,000

Impaired Operation

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Obstruction

Drazen Stephen Rehm, 34, of Stratford, P.E.I, is charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property

Resist Arrest

Heim and Rehm remain in custody pending a court appearance on October 29.

File #: 2025-1575523, 2025-1577537