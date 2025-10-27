Construction Safety N.S., MERIT N.S. launch member assistance program to support mental health in construction industry

(Pexels.com photo)

DARTMOUTH: Construction Safety Nova Scotia (CSNS) and MERIT Nova Scotia are pleased to announce the launch of Anchor Point, a new Member Assistance Program (MAP) designed to enhance mental health and wellness supports for workers in Nova Scotia’s construction industry.

Delivered through the GreenShield+ digital health platform, Anchor Point provides construction workers and their families with confidential access to professional mental health and wellness services. These services are offered free of charge to construction workers who do not already have access to an Employee or Member Assistance Program through their employer.

Anchor Point is available anytime, anywhere, ensuring that help is accessible when and where it is needed most.

“The mental health of workers is a critical component of workplace safety,” said MJ MacDonald, CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia.

“Through Anchor Point and our partnership with MERIT Nova Scotia, we are ensuring that every worker, regardless of company size, has access to the resources and support they need.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The development of Anchor Point stems from the findings of CSNS’s Creating Mentally Healthy Workplaces study, which identified a strong link between working conditions and mental health outcomes in the construction sector.

The report emphasized the need for expanded access to mental health resources and stronger workplace cultures of support.

“We’re proud to partner with Construction Safety Nova Scotia to launch Anchor Point, a program that fills a vital gap in our industry,” says Paul Dubé, President of MERIT Nova Scotia. “Many construction workers, particularly those in smaller companies, don’t have access to mental health benefits.

“This partnership ensures those workers and their families can get the help they need, when they need it.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The launch of Anchor Point complements Construction Safety Nova Scotia’s broader mental health strategy.

This includes initiatives such as new Mental Health Toolbox Talks and a suite of new mental-health-related training programs launching this fall. T

ogether, these programs aim to build awareness, reduce stigma, and foster psychologically healthy workplaces across the construction industry.

For more information about Anchor Point and how to access services, visit constructionsafetyns.ca/anchorpoint