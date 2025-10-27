SWEPS, local scouts, beavers, and cubs plant tree seedlings along Aerotech Connector

A young boy prepares to plant one of the red spruce seedlings. (Healey photo)

WELLINGTON: There was a beehive of activity along the Aerotech Connector, near the pedestrian overpass, on Saturday morning.

Approximately 20 beavers, scouts, and cubs with the 1st Riverlake Scouting group joined volunteers from the Shubenacadie Watershed Environmental Protection Society (SWEPS) in planting red spruce seedlings along the route in the area.

SWEPS received 2,000 red spruce seedling from Forest NS, as well as a small grant from the Trans Canada Trail Foundation to reforest parts of the Aerotech Connector route.

The area they were to reforest was specifically the pedestrian overpass and Active Transportation Trail which runs along the corridor near Wellington.

A hole is dug to plant one of the red spruce seedlings. (Healey photo)

It wasn’t just humans doing the work, four legged puppers like this one were there supervising the work being done. (Healey photo)

These two found a soft spot to plant and then put some water on their tree seedling. (Healey photo)

