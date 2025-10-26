The Laker News

HERH Tigers pick up home opener victory

ByPat Healey

The Tigers celebrate their OT win. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: Theo Stapleton scored the game winner to send the fans home happy on Saturday night in Lantz.

Stapleton’s tally secured the 6-5 overtime victory for the Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team over North Nova before boisterous crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lnatz.

It was the home opener for the Tigers.

The goal was Stapleton’s second of the game. He chipped in with three assists.

Jackson Orchard also scored twice for the Tigers, while single goals were netted by Mason MacIsaac and Lennox Robinson.

Assists were credited to Orchard and Aidan Stewart each with two.

Single helpers came off the sticks of Casey Opas, Luke McVechter, and Cam Turner.

Tanner Gillis was solid between the pipes to earn the goaltending victory.

