WAVERLEY/FLETCHERS LAKE: Grade 5 students at a pair of elementary schools in the Waverley and Fletchers Lake area had the opportunity to speak to a Halifax Olympic gymnast recently.

As she gears up for the Tokyo Olympics, and arranged through the N.S. Sport Hall of Fame, Ellie Black spoke to students at Waverley Memorial Elementary and Holland Road Elementary. The classes that took part in the talks, dubbed “Hero Chats”, were Grade 5 Trider at WMES and Grade 5 MacDonald and Grade 4-5 LeGrow at HRES.

Emily Starrat, a student in 5 Trider, said from the talk with Black she learned is to go for your dreams and to remember practice makes perfect.

“Sometimes you make a really huge deal about the littlest things,” she said. “Even some amazing sport athletes are just like us when it comes to confidence; nervousness; anxiety; and just thinking in general.”

During the Hero Chat with Black, there were many questions asked. The question that 5 Trider settled on was: “How do you stay focused when there are so many things going on around you”?

Drew Piercey said he realized from the chat that if one works hard enough, they too could be the idol of someone one day. He said the chat was informative.

“I learned that you don’t need to move to larger places to be recognized by associations of your favourite sport or hobby,” he said. “Being optimistic is the key to a lot of things as even if you come last in a tournament.”

Holland Road Grade 5 MacDonald students enjoyed speaking with Black. They summed it with the following comments when asked.

“It was cool to see her talking instead of just doing competitions,” said Avah Nicholson.

“It was inspiring seeing her because she came from a small place, not a place where gymnastics people come from. It didn’t matter that she came from a small place. She kept trying when people told her she wouldn’t make it,” added Grace Hilton

“It was nice that she showed us her dog because I love puppies,” said Jesse Steele.

“When lots of people say they’re not good and they just give up, she didn’t she got to go where she wanted, ” Jayden Tillman said.

“If someone tells me no you need to read an easier book level, I think I will try to read a harder book level and follow my heart,” Maddie Laplante said with certainty.

Holland Road Grade 4-5 Legrow students were inspired by their chat with Ellie Black. (Submitted photo)

Students in Grade 4-5 Legrow said Black’s speech was inspiring.

“During these times of Covid-19, we are unable to have guest speakers into our school, so it was nice that she took time out of her day to share with students her inspirational story,” said Grade 4 student Kate Whitman.

“She taught us to never give up on our dreams and to preserve through the difficult or challenging times,” said Hunter Dickinson, Grade 4.

“She never gave up. I felt a personal connection when she was talking about how challenging Bar was for her because I find bar the most difficult as well,” said Grade 5 student Addison Cross.

There were a lot of takeaways from the chat with Black, including to work hard to achieve your goals, which are not meant to eb easy; and to never give up.

“We set goals to push us to keep going. Goals are meant to challenge you to become your best self keep,” said Aaron Marsh in Grade 5.

“Ellie shared how she never gave up. It felt really inspiring to hear that someone from Nova Scotia made the decision to be the best and to see her dreams come true with hard work, grit and determination,” said Grade 4 student Olivia Hollett.

“No matter how hard you try or how bad you want something, you might not be successful at first but don’t ever give up,” said Alex Blair, a Grade 5 student.