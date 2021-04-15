MAIN PHOTO: Marni Tuttle has been approved to be a Liberal candidate nominee for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank. (Submitted photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Marni Tuttle knows the Windsor Junction/Fall River area like the back of her hand.

The passionate community volunteer, who has been involved in a list of community groups that’s as long as one’s body, has officially announced her intentions to seek the Liberal nomination for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank for the upcoming provincial election. Tuttle is one of two who have thrown their names forward—Steve Sinnott of Waverley—is the other.

When The Laker News spoke with Tuttle at her home, centrally located in the riding off Windgate Drive in Windsor Junction, Tuttle spoke about why she put her name forward.

It turns out, she knew back in junior high at Georges P. Vanier Junior High she wanted to get into politics and one day be an MLA.

Now many years later, Tuttle—a dedicated mom of four—is doing just that by taking this step for the riding nomination.

“I’ve been doing work in this community for a really long time in a volunteer capacity, and this is the opportunity to focus full time on our communities and turn all of my attention to it,” said Tuttle. “I can spend the energy and effort that I’ve been giving in my evenings and weekends and add on a typical workday. Well, that sounds amazing.

“It was all about timing for me. I was sitting in a social studies class at GPV when I realized this was work worth doing and something I wanted to do.”

She said there are great candidates running and both she and Sinnott are coming to the table having done great things in their communities.

Tuttle has spent 42 of her 47 years living in the community. She’s been meeting people at the WJCC since before she was a lifeguard and swim instructor as a teenager.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet people in Windsor Junction, so running for the nomination allows me to share with a broader community that includes Fall River, Waverley, Wellington, and Beaver Bank what I’ve done.”

Some of the community volunteering she has done has involved the LWF Ratepayers; WJCC; Skate Canada Nova Scotia from a board position to a Can Skate volunteering; LWF baseball with social media and communication; Dress for Success Halifax years ago, and much more.

She hopes she can bring her experience in education; healthcare; senior’s issues; environment; and animal welfare to the issues the community is facing.

“I think those are things that people in this community care about,” said Tuttle. “I’d like to be the voice for those, and the other issues we have around affordable housing and transit. It’s time to help people find solutions that are suitable for our communities.”

Tuttle said she would work side by side with MP Darrell Samson and the most “phenomenal” councillors for District 1 and 14, Cathy Deagle Gammon, and Lisa Blackburn.

“I would welcome the opportunity to work with all three if given the chance as the MLA,” she said.

To be eligible to vote in the Liberal nomination race for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, you need to be a member of the party. You can join at: https://liberal.ns.ca.