NINE MILE RIVER:A Hilden man has been charged with allegedly driving while impaired following a collision on June 9.

Officers from East Hants RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 214 in Nine Mile River, said East Hants RCMP Community Policing officer Const. Preston Burns.

“Fortunately, the driver and passenger were not injured,” said COnst. Burns.

“Once on scene, officers identified the driver of the vehicle and observed signs of alcohol impairment,” he said.

“The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driver and transported to the Enfield RCMP detachment where they provided samples of their breath.”

Const. Burns said as a result, Robert Coneita, 36, of Hilden, has been charged with impaired related charges.

He is to appear in court at a later date.