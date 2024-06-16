WELLINGTON: A 30-year-old Lower Sackville man has died as a result of a single-vehicle collision Friday night.

RCMP responded to the collision at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Hwy 2 near the Wellington/Fletchers Lake Station House (Wellington Fire hall).

EHS and firefigihters from Station 42 Wellington and Station 45 Fall River. also attended the scene.

“Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that a dirt bike had been travelling northbound on Hwy. 2 when it left the road and crashed,” said Brianna LeBlanc, with N.S. RCMP.

Lifeflight was reportedly called but then stood down.

The driver, and sole rider of the dirt bike, a 30-year-old Lr. Sackville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Motorists who were passing by stopped to render help as much as they could until emergency crews arrived on scene.

Nearby residents also provided assistance.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Hwy. 2 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision continues, said LeBlanc.

File #: 2024-80016