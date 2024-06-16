LANTZ: Mother Nature’s rain couldn’t dampen the spirit of those attending and organizers of the third annual Ritchie Gilby Memorial Car Show on Saturday.

The third edition of the car show, which helps raise money for projects within the community and spearheaded by Suzanne Gilby, Ritchie’s widow, took place at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

While the weather did keep some attendees and cars away, there was still a good turnout, allowing for the event to raise money to give back to the community.

Here is the video story of the event as shot by Pat Healey and edited by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media.

The video story is sponsored by CKG Elevator.

Gregory Scott of Enfield checks out a truck at the car show. (Healey photo)

Suzanne Gilby was happy with the support from the community and the turnout despite the rainy weather. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

“The Laker News” corvette driven and owned by Calvin Pearce. (Healey photo)

This car was one that had lots of people looking it over. (Healey photo)