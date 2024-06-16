Roarrring night of achievement for Hants East student-athletes

MILFORD: A pair of multi-sport athletes at Hants East Rural High who were most valuable players on a pair of the teams they participated on were recognized with a top athletic honour last week.

At the HERH Athletic Awards held June 11 before a packed av room at the school in Milford, Sydney Babineau of Enfield, and Brock Drover, also of Enfield, were announced as the school’s Athletes of the Year.

Babineau picked up awards as a co-coaches award recipient with the girls softball team, while being the MVP for the girls hockey team.

Drover was co-MVP for boys softball and MVP for boys volleyball.

The awards were handed out in a ceremony that recognized athletes on all 20 teams that participate in the black and yellow Tiger colours.

Katie Lemmon receives her girls hockey team award. (Healey photo)

The two were excited to be top award recipients.

“It’s a very big honour to win the male athlete of the year,” said Drover. “I think it’s a lot of hard work and determination.

“I think there were a lot of athletes who could have won this, and I’m happy they chose me.”

“It’s pretty cool,” said Babineau. “I’m pretty excited.”

Drover played boys volleyball; track and field; boys softball; boys baseball; and badminton.

Babineau played hockey; lacrosse; and softball.

That meant balancing a lot with his school work as a Grade 12. How did Drover do it?

“It’s a lot of late nights and coffee to motivate you,” he said.

And Babineau, what was her secret to success in being able to balance all of the practices and games for her teams?

“I tried my best and worked my hardest in everything I did,” said Babineau.

Michael Julian was named boys hockey MPV. (Healey photo)

Zack Rogers with his award. (Healey photo)

Other major award winners were:

Gr. 9 Up & Coming Athlete Award

Jade Miller

Zoe Miller

Aidan Stewart

SSNS Award

Jaina Feindel-Sherry

Jack Miller

Sarah Young (Coach)

Syd Babineau gives Mrs. Miller a hug. (Healey photo)

Kayden Hutchinson receives his track and field award. (Healey photo)

Carolin Bosse was named the HERH Wrestling teams MVP. (Healey photo)

Jaina Feindel-Sherry hugs Mrs. Comeau as she is about to be presented with the Tiger Spirit award. (Healey photo)

Tiger Spirit Award

Jaina Feindel-Sherry

Jack Miller

Leadership Award

Alex Searle

Jane Gatto

Ty Campbell

Jane Gatto and Alex Searle were two of the three leadership award winners. (Healey photo)

Ty Campbell with his hockey team award. (Healey photo)

A Unified team member is presented with an award. 9Healey photo)

Landon Withrow with his soccer team award (Healey photo)