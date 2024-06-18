Bella Pashkoski leads female racer charge at Scotia Speedworld, wins

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The girls of Scotia Speedworld dominated on the track picking up several checkered flags, led by a Beaver Bank racer.

It was all during action as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series on June 14.

Bella Pashkoski drove her no. 85 machine to a heat race win, and then followed that up with a thrilling first-ever career feature win in the Blue Nose Pools Outlaw bandolero race.

She bested Ethan Hicken and Landon Pierce to the finish line.

Lakeview’s Hailey Bland was fourth in the no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored bandolero.

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps

1. 85 Bella Pashkoski

2. 5 Ethan Hicken

3. 19 Landon Pierce

4. 27 Hailey Bland

5. 13 Avery Decoste

Heat 1: 85 Bella Pashkoski

ADVERTISEMENT:

Adlee Lively in Tire Man Victory lane. (Tanya Everett photo)

In the Beginner bandolero class, the no. 15 of Adlee Lively grabbed her first feature win ahead of Addison Veinotte in the no. 11.

Ryder Smith of Wellington broke up the possible all female podium when he piloted his no 43 to third, ahead of the 16 of Sarah Vandenburg.

Veinotte picked up the heat race win.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beginner Bandolero – 12 laps

1. 15 Adlee Lively

2. 11 Addison Veinotte

3. 43 Ryder Smith

4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

5. 29 Brandon McGrath

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the main feature of the night, the Shriners Classic 75 sponsored by Maritime Auto Glass, it was a battle between Smith’s at the front with the no. 94 Deven Smith taking another checkered flag and visiting The Tire Man victory lane.

Russell Smith Sr. w as second, and Miramichi racer Brady Creamer crossed the finish line third in the no. 10 hot rod.

Oakfield’s Alex Johnson, who had one of the heat races win, held off Upper Kennetcook’s Pete Miller in the no. 92 for fourth and Miller was fifth.

Andrew Lively and Beaver Bank’s Wade Slauenwhite in the no. 12 picked up the other two heat races.

Maritime Auto Glass SHRINER’S CLASSIC 75 LAPS

1. 94 Deven Smith

2. 44 Russell Smith Sr.

3.10 Brady Creamer

4. 14 Alex Johnson

5. 92 Pete Miller

Heat 1: 12 Wade Slauenwhite

Heat 2: 25 Andrew Lively

Heat 3: 14 Alex Johnson

ADVERTISEMENT:

Antigonish’s Emily Chisholm took a checkered flag in one of three heat races as did Pictou’s Kelsey Hann in the no. 07 on a night where female racers showed they can battle with the best male counterparts on the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.

Chase MacKay won the other heat race. He was fourth in the feature.

In the feature, honourary Enfield resident Josh Langille in the no. 18 tried to reel in the 00 of Caden Tufts but ran out of time and had to settle for second.

Emily Chisholm was a heat race winner. (Tanya Everett photo)

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble wheeled the no. 03 to a podium finish in third.

Campbell Delaney was fifth in the feature.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction finished just outside the top five.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 00 Caden Tufts

2. 18 Josh Langille

3. 03 Colton Noble

4. 71M Chase MacKay

5. 9 Campbell Delaney

Heat 1: 89 Emily Chisholm

Heat 2: 71M Chase MacKay

Heat 3: 07 Kelsey Hann

The TOURSEC Mini Stocks were off this week.

The next race on June 21 is FAN FEST at the track. Green flag at 7 p.m.