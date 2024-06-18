SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The ever popular FanFest event is taking place next Friday, June 21 at Scotia Speedworld and tickets are now available at participating sponsor locations (list of locations below).

FanFest is a salute to the incredible fans that make the trip to Scotia Speedworld every Friday night to cheer on their favorite drivers during Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series action.

Grandstand admission is free for this special event if you pick up a FanFest ticket at one of our participating sponsors.

FanFest will commence at 7 pm with an autograph session featuring the stars of Atlantic Canada’s premier Weekly Racing Series.

Get up close and personal with your racing heroes before the action unfolds.

At 7:45pm, the racing card will kick off, showcasing all divisions of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.

Grandstand gates open at 5:00pm.

But that’s not all!

Friday night the Turn One beer garden will be open.

Come and enjoy a refreshing beverage as you soak up the electrifying atmosphere and witness adrenaline-fueled racing.

Go visit one of our fantastic sponsors and grab your FREE Fanfest tickets today, while supplies last! Pick up your FREE ticket voucher at one of these locations:

Strictly Hydraulics – 167 Trider Crescent, Burnside Industrial Park, Dartmouth

Tim Hortons at the Airport – Bell Blvd, Enfield (this Tim’s location only)

Maritime Auto Glass – 75 Akerley Blvd, Burnside Industrial Park, Dartmouth

Kenny U Pull – 32 Dutch Settlement Road, Lantz

Toursec – 7 Mellor Ave, Unit 12 Burnside

Eastern Fence – 145 Cutler Ave, Burnside Industrial Park, Dartmouth

The Tire Man – 14 Martha Avenue, Mount Uniacke

Conway Customz – 51 Walker Street, Truro

Bay Equipment Rentals – four Locations