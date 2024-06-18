East Hants youth seriously injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision

OAKFIELD: A youth from East Hants was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the afternoon of June 14 in Oakfield.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that at approximately 2 p.m. officers, Station 43 Grand Lake; and Station 45 Fall River, and EHS responded to a report of the collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Oakfield Park Road.

“Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that two male youths, who are known to each other, were involved in a verbal dispute,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“One of the youths approached the other, who was in a Honda Civic, and was struck as the vehicle left the area.”

At approximately 4:42 p.m., officers located and arrested the driver and sole occupant of the Honda Civic, a youth from Lake Echo, at his home, said Cpl. Tremblay.

“The pedestrian, a youth from East Hants, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by LifeFlight,” he said.

No-one else was injured during the incident.

The youth was later released on conditions.

The Lake Echo youth is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on June 20, 2024.

He will faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm and Failure to Stop After Accident.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and led by the General Investigation Section (GIS) of the Integrated RCMP/HRP Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 24-79780