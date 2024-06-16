Braeden’s Bench: Minor baseball remembers inspiring youngster

ENFIELD: It was an emotional night at the ball field in Enfield on Thursday night.

A memorial bench recognizing one of the former Corridor Minor Baseball Nationals players gone far too soon was unveiled.

Before a large crowd of friends, community members, and family, the Nationals unveiled the Braeden Bannister Memorial Bench.

The bench is situated on the third base side of the George P. Horne Memorial Field (big one) at the Enfield Legion.

Braeden’s parents Jeff and Angie join Lantz firefighters at the unveiling. (Liane Gillis photo)

Lantz Fire was in attendance for the bench unveiling.

Braeden was a volunteer firefighter with the department when he died during a family outing.

He was an accomplished athlete, an honours student, a volunteer firefighter with Lantz Volunteer Fire and an amazing human being with a strong desire to give back to others.

The memorial fund started by his parents in their sons name has been able to help countless other athletes and local organizations because of the communities support.

On this night, the memorial bench became a reality because of MLA John A. MacDonald; Sangsters Automotive; and Shooters Bar & Grill.

The organizers wished to thank them.

“Your kindness and generosity is beyond measure, thank you for your generous giving spirit,” they said.