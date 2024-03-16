KINGS HANTS: Joel Hirtle said he is seeking common sense solutions for residents in Kings-Hants.

That’s why the father of two who resides in Coldbrook threw his name in to be the Conservative Party candidate for the riding. He was selected by the association recently to carry the CPC colours in the next federal election, whenever that will be.

Hirtle said that his journey began on the manufacturing floor, where I established a working-class life.

“I worked hard but didn’t see the same level of concern from our federal government,” said Hirtle. “I committed to becoming the change we need when asked to step up.

“Drawing from the kitchen table politics I learned growing up on my grandparents’ farm, I have worked as a municipal councillor for Kings County for the past four years.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hirtle lives in Coldbrook with wife Alisha and two sons and said that his personal and professional experience is as much a part of his drive as is his political vision for a better way to govern our country.

“I’m driven by love for my family, affection for our communities, and profound devotion to our country, to be part of a grassroots Conservative movement seeking common sense solutions for you,” he said.

He said he understands that in N.S. some folks vote for the party their family has always voted for.

“I’m not asking you to abandon your family’s traditions; as a Conservative, I realize the value of tradition,” he said. “However, we need to make different choices to see different results. It’s time for a new vision and new representation.”