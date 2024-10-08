COLE HARBOUR: Two women have been arrested for impaired driving with readings of 300 mg% and 280 mg% and 200 mg% and 220 mg%, RCMP said.

The arrests and charges came following a hit and run in Cole Harbour, Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said.

On September 25, at approximately 11:48 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a hit and run that occurred in a parking lot on Merrimac Dr.

“While at the scene RCMP officers observed the vehicle of interest return to the scene and collide with a dumpster,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

RCMP officers completed a traffic stop on the Hyundai Elantra.

The driver, a 25-year-old Dartmouth woman, exhibited signs of impairment and provided roadside breath samples into an approved screening device (ASD), which resulted in a “fail”.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

“From the information and evidence gathered at the scene, it was determined that the rear passenger of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Cole Harbour woman, was the driver at the time of the hit and run,” he said.

She also showed signs of impairment, and provided a breath sample into an ASD resulting in a “fail”.

The woman was arrested for impaired driving.

Both individuals were transported to the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment and provided breath samples.

The 28-year-old woman provided breath samples of 300 mg% and 280 mg%.

The 25-year-old woman, who struck the dumpster, provided breath samples of 200 mg% and 220 mg%.

They were both later released and will appear in court at a later date.

File # 24-132068