WINDSOR JUNCTION: RCMP responded to an assault in Windsor Junction on Sept. 24.

RCMP said they were called at approximately 2 a.m. to the Castlemark Crescent area for an assault outside a home.

Officers were told a man and a woman had been transported to the address and refused to pay the taxi driver.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The two had assaulted the driver before entering the home.



The taxi driver did not want to proceed with the assault complaint after the duo agreed to pay for the ride.

The incident was among those posted in late September on HRM Crime Mapping.

File # 24-131088