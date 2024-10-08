PHOTOS: Volunteer Fair brings awareness to local groups needs

ELMSDALE: Several community volunteer run organizations were on hand to help spread the word of their group to those seeking to give back to their communities.

Approximately 10 or so non profit organizations were at the East Hants Volunteer Fair held on Oct. 5 at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale.

The fair was put on through the Municipality of East Hants.

Among the groups on hand were: East Hants Crime Prevention; The Girl Guides; Enfield, Elmsdale & District and Milford and Area Lions Clubs; East Hants Fire Service; and more.

The volunteer fair was held to bring awareness to the wider community of what is fofered in East Hants.

It also is a way for those in the community to learn about volunteer organizations and maybe even decide to give back and join one.

From all accounts, it was a good day, and the coffee tea and snacks were very tasty, especially the coffee.

Here are a few photos from when The Laker News stopped by:

(Healey photo)

Katie Hines, left, was representing East Hants Crime Prevention at the fair. (Healey photo)

Girl Guides were there. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Enfield, Elmsdale and District Lions. (Healey photo)