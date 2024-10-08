LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia RCMP Traffic Services issued hundreds of tickets and located several drivers impaired by alcohol during enforcement initiatives over the long weekend.

Between Thursday, September 26 and Monday September 30, officers issued 335 summary offence tickets for various violations of the Motor Vehicle Act.

This included four stunting violations for excessive speed.

Additionally, four drivers were issued license suspensions for impaired driving, and one was charged criminally for impaired driving.

“Nova Scotia RCMP Traffic Services are on roadways across the province on an ongoing basis to help reduce serious injury and fatal motor vehicle collisions, says Sgt. Shawn Puddester, RCMP Northwest Traffic Services.

”Drivers are reminded to drive sober, buckle up, slow down, and stay focused.”

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police “Operation Impact” is fast approaching, occurring from October 11 to October 14.

This campaign focuses on education and enforcement of impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs and fatigue, aggressive driving, distracted driving and the use of seat belts and child car seats.

These are the main causes of death and injury on Canadian roadways.

The Nova Scotia RCMP will participate in #OperationImpact2024 to enhance road safety. Operation Impact – Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (cacp.ca)