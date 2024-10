FALL RIVER: Here are some photos from the Crafts in the Park that was held at Jamieson Park in Fall River on Saturday.

Unfortunately rain just after noon left a soggy feeling and saw some of the crafters on site pack up due to the weather.

Before that, there was more than 20 vendors and a good crowd came out to see what those on hand had.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)