Driver uninjured, vehicle seriously damaged after Hwy 102 mvc

ELMSDALE: A water bottle is being blamed for a single-vehicle collision that left a car withs erious damage.
East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that police received a call on Oct. 2 after a crash notification from an iPhone was received.
The mvc was said to have occurred on Hwy 102 north bound near Exit 8 in Elmsdale.
“Upon, arrival officers found a lone male cleaning debris off the highway and noted a car in the ditch,” he said.
Officers moved the man from the roadway in order to avoid a more serious incident and determined that he was uninjured and not impaired.
“He explained that he was trying to reach for a water bottle that was on the floor behind him when he hit the shoulder of the road, lost control, hit a guardrail and landed in the ditch,” said Const. Burns.
The car was seriously damaged and towed.
Const. Burns said the man was given a courtesy drive to the nearest rental car company.