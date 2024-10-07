Driver uninjured, vehicle seriously damaged after Hwy 102 mvc

ELMSDALE: A water bottle is being blamed for a single-vehicle collision that left a car withs erious damage.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that police received a call on Oct. 2 after a crash notification from an iPhone was received.

The mvc was said to have occurred on Hwy 102 north bound near Exit 8 in Elmsdale.

“Upon, arrival officers found a lone male cleaning debris off the highway and noted a car in the ditch,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers moved the man from the roadway in order to avoid a more serious incident and determined that he was uninjured and not impaired.

“He explained that he was trying to reach for a water bottle that was on the floor behind him when he hit the shoulder of the road, lost control, hit a guardrail and landed in the ditch,” said Const. Burns.

The car was seriously damaged and towed.

Const. Burns said the man was given a courtesy drive to the nearest rental car company.