Driver issued ticket for failure to yield after hitting cyclist

ELMSDALE: Police responded to a vehicle-cyclist collision on Sept. 29.

Const. Preston Burns said East Hants RCMP received word of a motor vehicle collision that involved a cyclist and a vehicle in Elmsdale, near the shopping plaza.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that the cyclist was travelling through the intersection of Highway 214 and Mason Lane when the vehicle failed to yield and struck the male rider,” said Const. Burns.

He said fortunately, the man did not sustain serious injuries.

He was treated by EHS.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield.