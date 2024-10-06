PHOTOS: Good crowd turns out at Elmsdale Fire open house

ELMSDALE: A good crowd of families came to check out the fire apparatus and more at Elmsdale Volunteer Fire Department.

The department, located on Highway 2 near McNeill’s Shell, held an open house for the community to take in a tour of the department, plus try out some fun games for young and old on Saturday Oct. 5.

It was held to kick off Fire Prevention Week,.

They were also bringing awareness on smoke alarms saving lives and the importance of having one and ensuring they work.

The open house had four legged fur babies in attendance too. (Healey photo)

The open house saw tours of the fire trucks, the fire bays, an EHS Ambulance was on site and had kids able to get in it and check it out, a BBQ.

Children also had a chance to put out a mock firefighter with a real firefighting hose and the help of a volunteer firefighter.

The department was also holding the event as it recruits new firefighters to join the department.

Sparky the fire dog also made an appearance to the joys of the many young kids that were there shortly before noon time.

A young girl was all smiles getting to sit in the drivers seat of an EHS ambulance. (Healey photo)

The by donation BBQ had lots of tasty hamburgers and hot dogs available. (Healey photo)

This young boy gets some encouraging words form mom as he helps firefighter Adam Bowen with spraying the hose. (Healey photo)

EHS Paramedic and Elmsdale Firefighter Laura Mather shows a young girl how to perform CPR. (Healey photo)

Extinguishing the mock fire. (Healey photo)

The EHS ambulance was a popular visit for the kids at the open house. (Healey photo)