N.S. announces support those living in RV’s at Shubie Campground

DARTMOUTH: People renting RV spaces in Shubie Campground in Dartmouth will have the option to stay there this winter.



Up to 17 spaces will be available, compared with 12 last year.



“We need more options that keep people inside with access to supports, and allowing winter stays at Shubie Campground will do just that,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services.

“We want to give people there the certainty that they can stay in their spot.”

The province is providing the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) with $145,000 to keep spaces open for rent and increase the number of spaces available.

On October 11, 2023, the province announced $180,000 to keep 12 spots open at Shubie Campground last winter, including setup costs to winterize the location.



The municipality will provide supports to RV guests through municipal housing and homelessness co-ordinators. This includes ensuring food security, providing referrals to long-term supportive housing options and addressing site-related concerns. Additionally, essential services, such as drinking water, snow clearing, wastewater services and garbage collection, will be provided.



Residents who will be offered rental spots there will be contacted over the coming days. Each spot will cost $250 per month and includes electricity and waste management.

This agreement has been in progress between the province and HRM over the past several weeks.

The Department of Community Services received the final funding proposal for this year on Wednesday, October 2, and approved it today, October 3.



“I am pleased that the levels of government have been able to work together to provide people with this option for shelter and that the number of sites available has been increased at Shubie Campground.

Thank you to Coun. Tony Mancini, who has been a strong voice for this location as an option that is needed in the municipality.”

— Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality