WEST HANTS: RCMP in West Hants have charged four people a as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

On September 27, the West Hants RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), with assistance of the West Hants RCMP General Investigation Section, Valley Integrated SCEU and Kentville Police Service, executed a search warrant at a home on Victoria St. in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, officers located and seized cocaine, cash, prescription pills, cellphones, scales, baggies, and other items used in the production and distribution of cocaine.

Samantha Michelle O’Leary, 31; Barry Langille, 61; Stephen Terrance Loughran, 72, all of Windsor; and Ryan Patrick Walsh, 34, of Smiths Settlement, have each been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

“This is the latest outcome of our continuing and collective investigational efforts, led by our street crime enforcement units, to address drug trafficking in and around West Hants,” says S/Sgt. Dave Ferguson, West Hants RCMP Detachment Commander.

O’Leary appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

She will return to Windsor Provincial Court on October 7, 2024.

Langille, Loughran and Walsh were released on conditions and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date.

File: 2024-976340

Note: The Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit is comprised of members of the Kings District RCMP and the Kentville Police Service.