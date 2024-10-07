DARTMOUTH: GEO Nova Scotia is delighted to announce the inaugural Nova Scotia Digital Inclusion Awards on October 9, 2024, as part of a special evening reception following GEO Forum 2024.

The awards will celebrate individuals, organizations, and partners who have made outstanding contributions to advancing digital inclusion across Nova Scotia.

This exclusive reception, featuring a live-streamed ceremony hosted by Crystal Garrett, will shine a spotlight on the efforts of businesses, government entities, and community organizations that are leading the way in ensuring that all Nova Scotians can benefit from the opportunities of the digital world.

“We are proud to recognize some of the outstanding individuals and organizations that are making a real impact on digital inclusion in Nova Scotia,” said Matt Spurway, Executive Director of GEO Nova Scotia.

“These awards are a celebration of the dedication, creativity, and collaboration that are essential for building a digitally inclusive province.”

Event Details:

● Date: October 9, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

● Location: Halifax (live-streamed for virtual participation)

● Host: Crystal Garrett

Awards Categories:

● Business Champion of the Year: Recognizing a business that has demonstrated a

strong commitment to advancing digital inclusion.

● Government Champion of the Year: Honoring a government entity that has made

significant strides in digital equity.

● Community Partner of the Year: Celebrating a community organization that has

worked tirelessly to ensure digital access for all.

● GEO Referral Agent of the Year: Acknowledging an individual or organization making

an exceptional effort in referring community members to digital inclusion programs.

● Program Partnership of the Year: Recognizing outstanding collaboration in delivering

impactful digital inclusion programs.

Evening Agenda:

7:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Welcome & Guest Speakers

● Matt Spurway, Executive Director, GEO Nova Scotia

● Teri-Lynn Dempsey, Owner, DataGuide Technologies

● Hon. Brendan Maguire, Minister, Department of Community Services

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Awards Presentation

Elyse Aeryn is slated to be the musical guest for an event from 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Join us as we honour the champions of digital inclusion and celebrate the progress we’ve made as a province in ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background or situation, has the opportunity to connect, learn, and thrive in the digital world.

Watch the live stream and celebrate Nova Scotia’s digital champions!

For more details on the awards and to join us online, visit: https://geonovascotia.ca/digital-inclusion-awards/