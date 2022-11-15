Holiday concert featuring Tom Jackson set in support of Feed N.S.

HALIFAX: Feed Nova Scotia is thrilled to be named the charity of choice for a special holiday concert by Tom Jackson, singer-songwriter, actor and activist on Tuesday, December 13, at Bella Rose Arts Centre in Halifax.

“Tom is a true Canadian icon, whose kindness and empathy come to life on stage through a deep, soul-filled voice—one that you feel as much as you hear,” said Nick Jennery, Feed Nova Scotia executive director,.

He added that when Jackson last took to the stage for Feed Nova Scotia in 2013, the joyful spirit in the room was palpable.

The concert, entitled Stories, Songs and Santa Causes, features an evening of original music, sing-along tunes, and signature Christmas music.

Tickets can be purchased online for $45. Feed Nova Scotia is also pleased to provide a limited number of complementary tickets to community members supported by some of its local member agencies.

“It’s been a tough year, and I think it’s fair to say, we could all use a little joy these days. That’s why we’re especially pleased to make the performance more accessible and inclusive for all to enjoy,” said Jennery.

“Like food, music has a powerful way of bringing people together. And we can’t wait to gather with our community for this special show.”

All proceeds from Stories, Songs and Santa Causes will go to Feed Nova Scotia, helping to ensure people have food today, and supporting efforts to advocate for policy-based solutions that address the root causes of food insecurity.